There Japanese ranking from November 28 to December 4 reveals that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has already reached sales totals of Splatoon 3which correspond to around 3.4 million copies at home alone: ​​a result that the multiplayer-based shooter took almost two months to achieve.

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 310,235 (3,424,806) [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 38,922 (3,446,399) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 17,647 (New) [NSW] Minecraft – 11,005 (2,877,634) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,519 (4,928,165) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 9,211 (793,064) [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!! – 7.396 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 5,787 (5,021,094) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 4,579 (1,072,681) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West – 4,444 (116,777)

We know that Nintendo has apologized for the problems of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it evidently did so with a smile on its face, if we consider that the two editions of the game have sold over 10 million copies, establishing itself as the best launch ever on platforms of the Japanese company.

The best new entry of the week is the excellent Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which debuts in third position in a top 10 almost entirely dominated by Nintendo Switch: the only exception is the tenth place of Horizon Forbidden West.

Nintendo Switch OLED model – 103,464 (3,287,166) Nintendo Switch – 28,729 (18,928,178) PlayStation 5 – 25,379 (1,919,558) Nintendo Switch Lite – 20,091 (5,013,958) PlayStation 4 – 4,211 (7,832,572) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,456 (299,694) Xbox Series S – 1,575 (223,025) Xbox Series X – 279 (171,827) New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 111 (1,189,361)

As far as the hardware classification is concerned, the situation is more or less what we are now used to observing, with Nintendo Switch OLED model in first place, followed by the standard model of the hybrid console and by PS5, which in this case exceeds the numbers totaled by Nintendo Switch Lite.