Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon have passed i two million copies at home, remaining firmly anchored to the summit of the Japanese ranking, once again a complete domain of Nintendo.

Japanese software ranking from 6 to 12 December 2021

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 130,772 (2,046,040) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 53,824 (459,001) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 33,092 (70,020) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 26,256 (2,336,145) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 23,786 (7,010,861) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,819 (4,191,268) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 20,364 (4,552,841) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 14,709 (2,448,283) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,765 (2,956,485) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 12,825 (4,227,847)

Japanese hardware ranking from 6 to 12 December 2021

Switch OLED Model – 90,076 (582,248) Switch – 59,460 (17,634,683) Switch Lite – 42,799 (4,327,684) PlayStation 5 – 1,020 (998,625) Xbox Series X – 450 (70,908) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 391 (1,178,644) Xbox Series S – 355 (53,225) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 113 (190,659) PlayStation 4 – 103 (7,819,116)

We know that Nintendo Switch has sold 92.87 million units and enjoys tremendous popularity among Japanese users. It is therefore no coincidence that the three versions of the console have totaled more so far 22.5 million units only in the internal market.

As for instead PS5 And Xbox Series X, the problems of availability are felt a lot judging by the distance between their numbers and those of the hybrid console of the Kyoto house. However, it is unlikely that the situation will improve between now and Christmas.

Moving on to the software, it is once again impressive to see all the boxes occupied by games for the Switch: a situation that was never seen before until this last generation, particularly happy for Nintendo but problematic for Sony and obviously Microsoft, which currently have no way of competing. .