There Japanese ranking a real Nintendo monopoly is confirmed again this week, with Pikmin who doesn’t even think about abandoning the top of the top 10, while Nintendo Switch sells twice as much as PS5.

[NSW] Pikmin 4 – 54,904 (721,281) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16,859 (5,443,641) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 12,861 (1,833,086) [NSW] Minecraft – 9,994 (3,235,955) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 7,996 (5,100,967) [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 7,586 (4,093,171) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 7,368 (1,158,904) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7,313 (5,265,833) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 5,909 (1,285,614) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,699 (7,517,866)

Received by the international press with excellent marks, Pikmin 4 is rapidly approaching the finish line million copies sold only at home, confirming the success of this new episode, which is doing very well.