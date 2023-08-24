There Japanese ranking a real Nintendo monopoly is confirmed again this week, with Pikmin who doesn’t even think about abandoning the top of the top 10, while Nintendo Switch sells twice as much as PS5.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 54,904 (721,281)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16,859 (5,443,641)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 12,861 (1,833,086)
- [NSW] Minecraft – 9,994 (3,235,955)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 7,996 (5,100,967)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 7,586 (4,093,171)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 7,368 (1,158,904)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7,313 (5,265,833)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 5,909 (1,285,614)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,699 (7,517,866)
Received by the international press with excellent marks, Pikmin 4 is rapidly approaching the finish line million copies sold only at home, confirming the success of this new episode, which is doing very well.
The hardware ranking
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – 61,041 (5,373,686)
- PlayStation 5 – 34,254 (3,623,139)
- Nintendo Switch – 9,147 (19,505,371)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 7,592 (5,457,186)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,157 (562,058)
- Xbox Series X – 1,097 (212,422)
- PlayStation 4 – 611 (7,893,893)
- Xbox Series S – 230 (259,889)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 97 (1,192,150)
As for the hardware rankingafter 30 million units sold in Japan, Nintendo Switch shows no signs of stopping and is currently more than double the pace of PS5considering the various models available.
A surprising situation, considering that Switch is now present in Japanese stores for over six years and has not received particular price cuts, but has managed to support its sales solely on the basis of the quality of the software.
