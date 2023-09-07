As every week, the sales data of the Japanese gaming marketwho see Pikmin 4 recover the top of the rankingsurpassing Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon which is in second and fourth place, with the PS5 and PS4 versions, respectively.
Below the top 10 best-selling games in japan between 28 August and 3 September 2023.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34,240
- [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 18,801
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,488
- [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 10,903
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 7,206
- [NSW] Minecraft – 7,202
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 5,563
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate 5,471
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 4,393
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 4,387
With the exception of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the remainder of this week’s Japanese sales chart is populated by Nintendo Switch games, including such evergreens as Mario Kart 8, Minectraft and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Hardware sales
hardware side, Nintendo Switch continues its dominance undisputed. Adding up all the available models, the big N console has totaled over 80,000 units sold, against the approximately 50,000 units totaled by PS5 and PS5 Digital. Let’s see the complete ranking:
- OLED Switches Model – 63,305
- PlayStation 5 – 48,588
- Switch Lite – 10,177
- Switches – 9,740
- Xbox Series S – 3,790
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,505
- Xbox Series X – 2,895
- Playstation 4 – 975
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 37
