As every week, the sales data of the Japanese gaming marketwho see Pikmin 4 recover the top of the rankingsurpassing Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon which is in second and fourth place, with the PS5 and PS4 versions, respectively.

Below the top 10 best-selling games in japan between 28 August and 3 September 2023.

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34,240 [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 18,801 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,488 [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 10,903 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 7,206 [NSW] Minecraft – 7,202 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 5,563 [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate 5,471 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 4,393 [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 4,387

With the exception of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the remainder of this week’s Japanese sales chart is populated by Nintendo Switch games, including such evergreens as Mario Kart 8, Minectraft and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.