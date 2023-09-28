The physical version of Pikmin 1+2 he made his debut in first position in the Japanese ranking from 18 to 24 September, although the real surprise of the top 10 is the third place of Lies of Pthe soulslike from Round8 Studio and Neowiz also making its debut.

[NSW] Pikmin 1+2 – 23,941 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 22,894 (864,229) [PS5] Lies of P – 9,493 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,066 (5,493,686) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 9,035 (5,137,268) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,198 (3,470,036) [NSW] Minecraft – 5,996 (3,269,466) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,637 (5,290,636) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 4,449 (1,864,134) [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 – 4,433 (16,021)

Despite not having achieved extraordinary numbers, the revisitation of The Adventures of Pinocchio also had the merit of breaking the Nintendo monopoly, appearing in the rankings as the only title for PS5.