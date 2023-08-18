Nintendo Switch dominates the Japanese ranking also this week, with Pikmin 4 still in command of a top 10 completely monopolized by the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

[NSW] Pikmin 4 – 69,989 (666,377) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16,177 (5,426,782) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 15,768 (1,820,225) [NSW] Minecraft – 9,878 (3,225,961) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7,819 (5,258,520) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 7,618 (1,151,536) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 7,128 (5,092,971) [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 6,705 (4,085,585) [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 6,155 (37,594) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 5,952 (1,279,705)

Having reached 30 million units in Japan a few days ago, Nintendo Switch is further consolidating its predominant position, and if the now insistent rumors about a new model are established, it will be interesting to see how much more the console will be able to grind after a price cut.