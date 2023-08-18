Nintendo Switch dominates the Japanese ranking also this week, with Pikmin 4 still in command of a top 10 completely monopolized by the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 69,989 (666,377)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16,177 (5,426,782)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 15,768 (1,820,225)
- [NSW] Minecraft – 9,878 (3,225,961)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7,819 (5,258,520)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 7,618 (1,151,536)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 7,128 (5,092,971)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 6,705 (4,085,585)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 6,155 (37,594)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 5,952 (1,279,705)
Having reached 30 million units in Japan a few days ago, Nintendo Switch is further consolidating its predominant position, and if the now insistent rumors about a new model are established, it will be interesting to see how much more the console will be able to grind after a price cut.
The hardware ranking
- Nintendo Switch OLED model – 71,256 (5,312,645)
- PlayStation 5 – 45,095 (3,588,885)
- Nintendo Switch – 12,446 (19,496,224)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 8,042 (5,449,594)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,767 (558,901)
- Xbox Series X – 1,639 (211,325)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,543 (7,893,282)
- Xbox Series S – 653 (269,659)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 29 (1,192,053)
Clearly the software ranking is confirmed in the hardware one, which sees Nintendo Switch OLED model in first position with another 71,000 pieces last week, followed by PS5 with around 45,000 units and then by the other two versions of the hybrid console, the standard one and the Lite.
