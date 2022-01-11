The Japanese ranking from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022 sees once again the complete domination of Nintendo Switch, which is close to overtaking the 3DS at home .. Nintendo Switch dominates the Japanese ranking also at the beginning of 2022, and with over 23 million units sold is close to exceeding the numbers totaled by the Nintendo 3DS, which at home can count on 24.59 million pieces. Japanese hardware ranking from December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022 Nintendo Switch – 195.926 (23.115.427) PlayStation 5 – 46.677 (1.270.012) Xbox Series X | S – 523 (129.181) Nintendo 3DS – 320 (24.587.768) …

