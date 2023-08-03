There Japanese ranking from 24 to 30 July 2023 marks an important milestone for Nintendo Switchwhich exceeded i 30 million units sold at home, considering the total of the three versions of the console currently available.
- Nintendo Switch OLED model – 56,212 (5,167,763)
- PlayStation 5 – 46,774 (3,495,327)
- Nintendo Switch – 14,543 (19,472,311)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 7,571 (5,433,435)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,437 (551,239)
- Xbox Series X – 1,653 (206,554)
- PlayStation 4 – 784 (7,890,950)
- Xbox Series S – 193 (268,862)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 18 (1,191,968)
As you may have noticed, in the past few hours it has been announced that Nintendo Switch is getting closer and closer to 130 million units sold internationally, so we are certainly in a particularly brilliant period for the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.
Pikmin 4 remains first
Turning instead to the software ranking, Pikmin 4 maintains the first position while in second place we find a new entry, the adventure Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation, produced by Spike Chunsoft, which surpasses The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with its 18,267 copies.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 115,697 (517,550)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 18,267 (New)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 14,749 (1,789,784)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,440 (5,396,462)
- [NSW] Minecraft – 7,597 (3,207,597)
- [NSW] CRYMACHINA – 7,417 (New)
- [NSW] Disney Illusion Island – 7,172 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 5,782 (1,137,427)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 5,609 (4,071,959)
- [PS5] CRYMACHINA – 5,228 (New)
As you can see there are some new featuresin this case the cute metroidvania Disney Illusion Island, which is placed in seventh position, and the action RPG CRYMACHINA, which in the Nintendo Switch and PS5 versions respectively occupies the sixth and tenth place of the top 10.
#Japanese #ranking #Nintendo #Switch #million #units #Pikmin #remains
Leave a Reply