There Japanese ranking from 24 to 30 July 2023 marks an important milestone for Nintendo Switchwhich exceeded i 30 million units sold at home, considering the total of the three versions of the console currently available.

Nintendo Switch OLED model – 56,212 (5,167,763) PlayStation 5 – 46,774 (3,495,327) Nintendo Switch – 14,543 (19,472,311) Nintendo Switch Lite – 7,571 (5,433,435) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,437 (551,239) Xbox Series X – 1,653 (206,554) PlayStation 4 – 784 (7,890,950) Xbox Series S – 193 (268,862) New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 18 (1,191,968)

As you may have noticed, in the past few hours it has been announced that Nintendo Switch is getting closer and closer to 130 million units sold internationally, so we are certainly in a particularly brilliant period for the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.