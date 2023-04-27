The usual comes from the pages of Famitsu weekly japanese chart as for the gaming market, as always divided into software and hardware, who sees Minecraft Legends at the top of the best-selling games And Nintendo Switch between consoles.

It’s about the week included between 17 and 23 April 2023which saw the launch of the new title by Mojang and Blackbird, which evidently won, somewhat surprisingly, the hearts of Japanese players.

Although Minecraft in itself is always a guarantee of success, the idea that a themed real-time strategic spin-off could conquer the top of the Japanese ranking was not so obvious, so let’s see the top ten (the numbers in brackets are those overall):

[NSW] Minecraft Legends (Microsoft, 04/18/23) – 13,490 (New) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 7,658 (392,645) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,527 (4,998,901) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,416 (5,250,971) [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 6,342 (58,717) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,039 (3,991,533) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,838 (3,112,005) [NSW] Cuphead (Superdeluxe Games, 04/20/23) – 4,085 (New) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3,860 (124,496) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,789 (1,060,179)

As far as consoles are concerned, however, Nintendo Switch is back on top, taking back the hardware throne with an excellent week, considering, however, that the version for the Nintendo console was the best-selling version also for Minecraft Legends. So let’s see the hardware ranking (the numbers in brackets are the cumulative total):