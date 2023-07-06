Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE debuted in first place in the Japanese rankingsurpassing Final Fantasy 16 while Nintendo Switch continues to grind impressive sales: the milestone of 30 million units in the Japanese market alone is within reach.

[NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – 55,339 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy 16 – 37,763 (373,790) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 26,089 (1,723,314) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,244 (5,354,788) [NSW] Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective – 8,373 (New) [NSW] 9 RIPs – 8.080 (New) [NSW] Minecraft – 7,241 (3,178,847) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,925 (1,114,248) [NSW] Tokyo Xanadu eX+ – 5,845 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,341 (5,225,169)

Were it not for Final Fantasy 16’s second place finish, the top 10 would be exclusive domain of Nintendo Switch: a trend that has been going on for a long time and which in June saw the console sell 380,000 units, marking a +68% on an annual basis.

Among the new entries we point out Ghost Trick: Detective Ghost in fifth position: a good result for the remaster of the classic Capcom, although in absolute numbers the comparison with the podium is ruthless.