Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE debuted in first place in the Japanese rankingsurpassing Final Fantasy 16 while Nintendo Switch continues to grind impressive sales: the milestone of 30 million units in the Japanese market alone is within reach.
- [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – 55,339 (New)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy 16 – 37,763 (373,790)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 26,089 (1,723,314)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,244 (5,354,788)
- [NSW] Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective – 8,373 (New)
- [NSW] 9 RIPs – 8.080 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft – 7,241 (3,178,847)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,925 (1,114,248)
- [NSW] Tokyo Xanadu eX+ – 5,845 (New)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,341 (5,225,169)
Were it not for Final Fantasy 16’s second place finish, the top 10 would be exclusive domain of Nintendo Switch: a trend that has been going on for a long time and which in June saw the console sell 380,000 units, marking a +68% on an annual basis.
Among the new entries we point out Ghost Trick: Detective Ghost in fifth position: a good result for the remaster of the classic Capcom, although in absolute numbers the comparison with the podium is ruthless.
The hardware ranking
- Nintendo Switch OLED model – 60,045 (4,961,211)
- PlayStation 5 – 44,967 (3,318,567)
- Nintendo Switch – 24,118 (19,421,983)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 22,051 (5,389,433)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,327 (533,910)
- PlayStation 4 – 2,093 (7,881,468)
- Xbox Series S – 505 (268,464)
- Xbox Series X – 466 (202,255)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 40 (1,191,854)
As for the top 10 hardwareNintendo Switch continues to outperform PS5, although the Sony console is maintaining a good momentum thanks to having left behind the well-known availability problems that affected its launch.
