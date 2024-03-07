As expected, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth made his debut in Japanese ranking occupying the first position, but the title of Square Enix it sold much less than Final Fantasy 7 Remake at launch: 262,656 copies against 702,853.

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 262,656 (New) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 14,480 (103,523) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 11,643 (1,767,792) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World – 9,708 (998,957) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,251 (5,728,200) [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town – 7,352 (28,945) [NSW] Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast – 6,822 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 5,613 (4,239,708) [NSW] Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmeiin Iden – 5,537 (New) [NSW] Minecraft – 5,468 (3,458,115)

Exactly as happened in the UK, the physical sales of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are therefore significantly lower than FF7 Remake, although it should be considered that at the time of the release of the first part of the remake there were 9.1 million PS4s against the current 5.3 million of PS5.

As regards the impact of sales in digital format on the market in recent years, one must think that last June Final Fantasy 16 also had a better debut in Japanwith 3360,027 copies.