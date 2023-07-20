Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg debuted in second position in the Japanese rankingthus remaining behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The fastest selling game in Nintendo history, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is striding towards the milestone two million copies sold domestically aloneand apparently has no intention of abandoning the summit.
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 18,109 (1,759,419)
- [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg – 16.101 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,749 (5,374,273)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy 16 – 8,573 (396,472)
- [NSW] Minecraft – 6,706 (3,192,488)
- [NSW] Touhou: New World – 6,436 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 5,778 (4,060,013)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 5,366 (1,125,861)
- [PS5] Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg – 5,078 (New)
- [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – 4,975 (69,880)
The hardware ranking
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – 47,521 (5,063,611)
- PlayStation 5 – 41,958 (3,405,586)
- Nintendo Switch – 10,012 (19,442,953)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 7,393 (5,417,439)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,501 (541,208)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,193 (7,885,857)
- Xbox Series X – 799 (203,823)
- Xbox Series S – 70 (268,589)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 30 (1,191,928)
As for the hardware rankingthe dominance of Nintendo Switch is reconfirmed by the sales of the OLED model, now over five million pieces in the Japanese market alone, which is keeping behind a PS5 that is still making a comeback, with its almost 42,000 pieces per week.
