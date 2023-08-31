Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon debuted in first and second place in the Japanese rankingwith the PS5 and PS4 versions respectively, finally going to break the Nintendo monopoly which had lasted for several weeks now.

[PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 115,393 (New) [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 47,949 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 31,312 (752,593) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,200 (5,453,841) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 7,656 (1,840,742) [NSW] Minecraft – 7,486 (3,243,441) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5,797 (3,447,789) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 5,450 (5,106,417) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,037 (5,270,870) [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 4,768 (4,097,939)

Of course, beyond the first two places, the top 10 remains composed solely of Nintendo Switch gameswith Pikmin 4 still traveling over 30,000 copies a week and in some time, inevitably, will exceed one million units sold only at home.