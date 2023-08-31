Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon debuted in first and second place in the Japanese rankingwith the PS5 and PS4 versions respectively, finally going to break the Nintendo monopoly which had lasted for several weeks now.
- [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 115,393 (New)
- [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 47,949 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 31,312 (752,593)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,200 (5,453,841)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 7,656 (1,840,742)
- [NSW] Minecraft – 7,486 (3,243,441)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5,797 (3,447,789)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – 5,450 (5,106,417)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 5,037 (5,270,870)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 4,768 (4,097,939)
Of course, beyond the first two places, the top 10 remains composed solely of Nintendo Switch gameswith Pikmin 4 still traveling over 30,000 copies a week and in some time, inevitably, will exceed one million units sold only at home.
The hardware ranking
As for the hardware rankingthe situation remains more or less the same as always, with Nintendo Switch OLED model in the lead and PS5 chasing: as mentioned on several occasions, it will be interesting to see how the Kyoto house will manage the transition to Nintendo Switch 2, which always appears closer.
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – 52,125 (5,425,811)
- PlayStation 5 – 38,217 (3,661,356)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – 10,597 (5,467,783)
- Nintendo Switch – 8,980 (19,514,351)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,513 (566,571)
- Xbox Series X – 2,869 (215,291)
- PlayStation 4 – 672 (7,894,565)
- Xbox Series S – 571 (270,460)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 59 (1,192,209)
#Japanese #ranking #Armored #Core #breaks #Nintendo #monopoly
Leave a Reply