Fumiko Totorri, the mother of the Japanese princess Hisako, has died at the age of 96. The court reports to Japanese media that she died of old age on Tuesday in a retirement home in Tokyo.

The princess therefore has a period of mourning of ninety days. The princess will therefore not go to New Zealand and Australia for the Women’s World Cup later this week.

Hisako (70) is the widow of Prince Takamado, who died in 2002. He was a cousin of Emeritus Emperor Akihito.

Keep an eye on this site for the latest episodes of our podcast ‘Van Oranje’, a series about the most remarkable Oranjes from the rich history of our royal family. Listen to it via our site, or subscribe via Spotify or itunes so as not to miss an episode.



See also “I wanted a company car – in vain”

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the Royal House here: