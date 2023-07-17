Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, devoted an exclusive article to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the occasion of his visit to the Emirates, which he begins today, and is the first to the country since he assumed his position as Prime Minister in his country.

The following is the text of the article:

I am very pleased to have the opportunity to visit the UAE, a strategic partner of Japan, for the first time since I assumed the position of Prime Minister. Last year marked the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the United Arab Emirates..Since the 1960s, Japanese companies have participated in the development of the oil sector in Abu Dhabi. The steady supply of oil and gas from the United Arab Emirates has supported Japan’s economic growth for many years and since the 1990s, Many Japanese companies have contributed to the construction of the main infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, including the construction and operation of the Dubai Metro and seawater desalination plants.

The UAE hosts the largest number of Japanese expatriates in the Middle East and Africa (about 4,500 people), and Japanese companies, which number about 340. The role and importance of the UAE as a hub and gateway to the region is firmly established.. At the same time, the horizons of cooperation between Japan and the UAE have expanded beyond traditional areas, such as energy and the economy, to include a wide range of areas such as climate change, education, science and technology, outer space and defense, and our cooperation It not only deepens and expands in the Middle East region, but also in Africa and in the international arena.

Comprehensive strategic partnership

In order to strengthen this multifaceted cooperation, our two countries signed the Joint Declaration on the Implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI) last September, within the framework of which concrete discussions are taking place. Some examples of this cooperation are in the education sector, where Japan will increase its support for the exchange between the two countries at the level of youth who will be responsible for shaping the future of our two countries, and strengthen its support for the development of human resources in the United Arab Emirates. In this context, Japan continues to work with the United Arab Emirates to promote the orientation of Emirati university students and graduates to complete their studies in Japan, the exchange of high school students between the two countries, and the acceptance of young Emirati citizens in training programs offered by Japanese companies.

I am certain that these exchanges in the field of education and efforts in support of the development of human resources will contribute to consolidating the foundations of our bilateral relations seeking further development towards the future in many areas, including economic and trade.

cultural field

In the cultural field, we renewed our appreciation for the interest of the people of the Emirates in Japan through the various events that were held to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the best example of this was the success achieved by the Japan Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirati youth have shown great interest in Japanese culture and language, and their turnout for “manga” and “anime” comics was a starting point for many of them. We will continue to strengthen our support for Japanese language education, as well as promoting exchange in content and creative industries, including digital sports.

tourism sector

In the tourism sector, the Japan National Tourism Organization opened its head office in the Middle East and North Africa region in Dubai in November of 2021. We hope that the full visa waiver for UAE nationals that was approved in November 2021 will encourage a greater number of UAE nationals. The UAE is encouraged to visit Japan to experience its attractiveness by enjoying the authentic Japanese food “washoku”, the changing landscapes through the four seasons, and testing social infrastructures, such as the famous “shinkansen” bullet trains.

space sector

Our bilateral relationship also continues to expand through our cooperation in the space sector, as Japan has contributed to the UAE’s policy of space exploration for many years, and the first locally made satellite in the UAE, Khalifa Sat, was launched in 2018 and the Hope Probe to explore Mars in 2018. 2020 by Japanese H2-A missiles. The launch of the “Explorer Rashid” probe to the moon in April of this year, which was operated in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the emerging Japanese space company “iSpace”, constituted a quantum leap, as it is the first attempt in the world by a private company to land a probe on the surface of the moon. …I am confident that such future-oriented efforts will lead to greater success in the near future, and Japan is determined to continue its support for further cooperation in the field of space.

«COP28»

The UAE will host the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in November this year, and it is the first country in the Middle East to announce its quest to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and as a major energy exporter, Japan has great appreciation for the UAE, which works responsibly to ensure global energy security, and makes efforts Proactive efforts to address climate change issues. Japan will work closely with the UAE to ensure the success of the conference. In this context, I plan to propose the “Global Green Energy Center” initiative during my visit, which aims to combine the strengths of our two countries: geographical advantages, low-cost renewable energy resources and strong investment capabilities of the UAE and the Middle East on the one hand, and the latest Japanese decarbonization technologies on the other. By making full use of these strengths of both countries, together we can transform the Middle East into a global hub in the supply chain of the new generation of fuels and mineral resources.

hydrogen and ammonia

Under this initiative, the two countries will be able to cooperate in areas related to the production and use of hydrogen and ammonia, as well as carbon recycling through a multi-tiered approach. It is also very important to promote innovation, including in the area of ​​decarbonisation, on our way to COP28 and beyond. For this purpose, Japan intends to propose a “Japanese-UAE Innovation Partnership”. While we welcome the progress made in cooperation in the field of decarbonization technologies through the Japan-UAE High Technology Coordination Plan, which was agreed upon in January this year, Japan is ready to establish an expanded framework for industrial cooperation with the UAE.

direct foreign investment

In particular, Japan will make greater efforts to support the expanded flow of foreign direct investment into it and the semiconductor industry in order to increase the flexibility of the global semiconductor supply chain. Japan and the UAE were non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council this year. During the Hiroshima summit of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations (G7) hosted by Japan this year, it was emphasized that all countries must abide by the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, such as respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

the next fifty

“I am fully confident in the great potential for further cooperation between our two countries. Over the next fifty years, I am determined to work with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to make this possibility a tangible reality, and I look forward to discussing ways to enhance our bilateral relationship with His Highness the President of the State and the people of the Emirates during my next visit ». .

Peace and stability

Japan promotes the vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” which envisions upholding and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific to achieve regional and global peace, stability and prosperity. In order to achieve the goal of this vision, Japan cooperates with all countries without exception, and Japan very much wishes to be able to work closely with the United Arab Emirates in this regard, as the UAE also attaches great importance to the rule of law and tolerance.. Considering the history of our bilateral relations since its establishment .