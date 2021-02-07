Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the absence of a peace treaty with Russia and the unresolved problem of the “northern territories” are deeply regrettable. RIA News.

“The situation when, despite the fact that 75 years have passed since the war, the problem of the northern territories has not been resolved, and a peace treaty has not been concluded between Japan and Russia, is a matter of great regret,” he said.

The head of the Japanese government noted that in September last year he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue the dialogue, including the conclusion of a peace treaty.

In early January, Suga announced the intention of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers to build stable relations with neighboring countries, including the Russian Federation and the PRC, and also pointed out the importance of the alliance with the United States.

Recall that Moscow and Tokyo still did not sign a peace treaty following the Second World War. The Japanese claim the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai, citing the bilateral Treaty on Trade and Frontiers of 1855. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stressed that the islands are Russian territory.

Last year, the Russian Federation adopted a law on criminal punishment for the alienation of part of the country’s territory.