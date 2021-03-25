Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promised to come to an agreement with Russia on the South Kuriles and solve this problem through dialogue. His words convey RIA News…

“It is not easy to solve the unresolved problem of 70 post-war years, but I intend, based on the basic position, to make every effort to solve the territorial problem and conclude a peace treaty,” said Suga. He also recalled a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin last September, during which the parties reaffirmed their determination to speed up negotiations.

As a result of the Second World War, a peace treaty was not concluded between Moscow and Tokyo. The main obstacle to its signing was the unresolved territorial dispute over the southern part of the Kuriles – the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islands. The Japanese side calls the South Kuril Islands northern territories and does not recognize Russian sovereignty over them. Moscow, in turn, does not recognize the very fact of the territorial dispute. Washington, like Tokyo, considers the South Kuril Islands to be part of Japan.