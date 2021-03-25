Japan is ready to continue negotiations with Russia on the ownership of the South Kuriles on the basis of the 1956 Soviet-Japanese joint declaration. This was stated by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a meeting in parliament on March 25.

According to the head of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers, it will not be easy to solve the problem, which has persisted for 70 years. Suga promised to do everything possible to resolve the dispute over the ownership of territories and conclude a peace treaty, writes Sputnik Japan…

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, in turn, noted the readiness of the country’s authorities for joint economic activities with Moscow in the Kuril Islands, adds “Gazeta.ru“.

The Japanese Prime Minister said in February that the absence of a peace treaty with Russia and the unresolved issue of the “northern territories,” as Japan calls the Russian islands of Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan and a number of territories of the Lesser Kuril ridge, are deeply regrettable.

As a result of World War II, Russia and Japan never concluded a peace treaty due to Tokyo’s claims to the “northern territories”, although as a result of the war they crossed over to the USSR.