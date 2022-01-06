TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. said on Thursday it will make a decision on Friday on declaring a state of “near emergency” in parts of the country, including the island of Okinawa, to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Kishida also told reporters that he had instructed Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to reiterate Japan’s call for the US military to take stronger preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus during the “two plus two” talks with US authorities, who have a military base in Okinawa, on Friday.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies)

The Japanese premier post must decide on the 6th on the declaration of “near emergency” to contain Covid appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Japanese #prime #minister #decide #6th #declaration #emergency #Covid #ISTOÉ #MONEY