The prime minister’s approval rating has fallen throughout his term due to high inflation and controversies involving his party

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) that he will step down in September. Speaking to reporters, he stated that he will not run for the leadership of the party to which he is affiliated, the LDP (Liberal Democratic Party). The winner of this election will be the country’s next prime minister.

Kishida, 67, took office as Japan’s prime minister in 2021. His approval ratings have fallen throughout his term amid rising prices and corruption cases.Politics cannot function without public trust”, Kishida told reporters, quoted by the agency Reuters.

Kishida’s government suffered a setback late last year when it became public that the Japanese justice system was investigating allegations that 500 million yen (R$18.5 million) had been paid to LDP members as a form of bribery. At least four ministers resigned at the time.

The prime minister has led Japan through the recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing massive stimulus spending. The country’s economy, however, faced difficulties.

The consumer price index rose 4% in December 2022 compared to the same month a year earlier, recording the country’s highest inflation in 41 years, according to data (full – PDF – 1 MB) of the government released on January 20, 2023.

In early 2024, Japan entered a recession and lost its position as the 3rd largest economy.

The BoJ (Bank of Japan) announced in March this year the end of its negative interest rate policy. It was the first change in the rate since 2016 and the first increase since 2007. In a statement (full – PDF – 464 kB), the body stated that its board “assessed the virtuous cycle between wages and prices” and considered that “it became clear“that the price stability goal”would be achieved in a sustainable and stable way“. That “will conduct monetary policy as appropriate”.

At the end of July, the BoJ raised the country’s short-term interest rate to 0.25%, making it positive for the first time after more than 8 years of being negative. The measure encourages the maintenance of investments in the country and reduces the demand for currencies from emerging nations, such as Brazil, reducing their value against the dollar.

Announcing his resignation as Japan’s prime minister, Kishida said he would continue to “doing everything he can as prime minister“until the end of his term in September.”