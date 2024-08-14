Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 10:39 PM











Beset by funding scandals affecting dozens of his cabinet members and rock-bottom popularity figures, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that he will not stand for re-election as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The decision will also mean that he will no longer be leading the government, a position traditionally linked to the leadership of the conservative party, which comfortably dominates parliamentary chambers.

Although gubernatorial elections will not take place until next year, the succession will likely be decided in September, when the LDP holds its primaries. The leadership is considering various dates and Kishida himself has encouraged the deputies to come forward, present their candidacies as soon as possible and maintain a “lively” debate.

The person elected in these primaries will automatically become prime minister. This is a peculiarity of Japanese politics. Only once since World War II has Japan been led by a progressive. All other governments have always been conservatives. However, the current trend suggests that this situation could be reversed in the not-too-distant future. “It is necessary to firmly demonstrate to the people that the LDP will change,” Kishida said at a press conference on Wednesday, before specifying that “the most obvious step is for me to resign.” “We have to clearly show the rebirth of the Liberal Democratic Party.”

The leader admits that “there have been a series of situations that have made the Japanese population distrust” the political class and his party. “I do not hesitate to assume responsibility for the serious situation caused.” In reality, his resignation was an open secret in the conservative ranks. The head of the Government had been considering this idea for months, although he has taken it up just after consolidating his main political projects: internal reforms, the increase in defence programmes, a consolidation of the relationship with South Korea and the return to nuclear energy as a source of energy, affected after the disaster at the Fukushima plant in 2011. Since 2015, the Government has started up twelve new reactors.

Electoral defeats



The LDP itself had begun to feel discouraged by the continued decline in popularity of its leader. Poor results in local elections in January and defeats in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly elections in July prompted its withdrawal, as well as an approval rating of less than 20% among the public. Kishida, descendant of a family of Hiroshima politicians and the 100th prime minister in Japanese history, quickly saw the exit door.

Aged 67, he came to power in 2021. His achievements include raising wages and investments, as well as the historic G7 summit in Hiroshima. He has also been the architect of a change of direction in Japan’s pacifist culture by substantially increasing defense spending, convinced that the nation must be prepared for an increasingly unstable world.

However, his cabinet has been hampered by a negative economic trend, a falling yen and inflation that the Japanese have never known. Discontent has been palpable among a population that has considered his last government incapable of handling the crisis.

The final straw in this disaffection has been a succession of corruption scandals and the accusations of more than 80 legislators for the creation of illegal financing schemes, unregistered donations or the use of undeclared funds raised by selling tickets to party events. Although the prime minister has not been linked to any of these corrupt practices, citizens have punished him for his poor management of them. In the end, not even he has escaped his own purge.

Kishida’s tenure has not been without its turbulent times. On July 8, 2022, Shinzo Abe, prime minister from 2007 to 2008 and from 2012 to 2020, was shot dead while addressing a rally in the city of Nara. The killer, Yamagami Testsuya, later confessed that he killed him out of resentment. His mother had lost all her money after joining the Unification Church, with which Abe had ties. The crime brought to light the close relationship that a section of the LDP had with this religious group. Fushida was also involved in a confusing incident in April 2023 when a 24-year-old young man detonated a smoke bomb in a venue where the politician was giving a speech.

While Abe was considered a political hawk, Fushida came to power as a moderate reformer. In his farewell address on Wednesday, he expressed his hope that, after the election of the new leader, “I can see everyone united and forming a dream team to achieve a policy capable of winning the understanding of public opinion.” Among those who are considered possible successors are the secretary general of the LDP, Toshimitsu Motegi, the Minister of Economic Security, Sanae Takaichi, and the head of Japanese diplomacy, Yōko Kamikawa.