Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Wednesday morning that he will step down and will not run in next month’s ruling party election, Kyodo News reported. Kishida told a news conference that his decision not to run is “the first step to show that the party will change.” Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba has also announced his intention to run for party leader, and Digitalization Minister Taro Kono is also planning to run. Other potential candidates include party Secretary-General Toshimito Motegi, Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.