Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed regret over the absence of a peace treaty with Russia and unresolved issues with the “northern territories”. He announced this on Sunday, February 7, in a video message to the annual national convention for the “return of the northern territories.”

“The situation when, despite the fact that after the war (World War II – Ed.) 75 years have passed, the problem of the northern territories has not been resolved, and a peace treaty has not been concluded between Japan and Russia, is a matter of great regret. In September last year, shortly after I became prime minister, we had a telephone conversation with President (Vladimir) Putin and agreed to continue the dialogue, including the conclusion of a peace treaty, ”Suga said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, holding the convention “makes a lot of sense,” he said. The Prime Minister recalled that during a telephone conversation with the President of Russia, which took place in September 2020, the issue of resuming visa-free exchanges was also discussed. However, they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suga noted that it is necessary “to solve the territorial problem as soon as possible and conclude a peace treaty with Russia,” reports “Newspaper.ru“.

A nationwide convention for the “return of the northern territories” is held in Japan every year on February 7th. Traditionally, the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other members of the Japanese government take part in the congress. In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s congress is being held online.

Earlier, on February 4, the Japanese Foreign Ministry protested over Russian exercises in the southern part of the Kuril Islands. It was reported that we are talking about the shooting on the island of Kunashir. The Japanese Coast Guard warned fishing vessels that might pass in the area.

On the same day, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promised “at least half a step closer” to resolving the issue with Russia on the ownership of the Kuril Islands.

At the end of World War II, Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty due to Tokyo’s claims to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan and a number of territories of the Lesser Kuril ridge. Japan continues to consider them its northern territories, although as a result of the war they passed the USSR.

At the end of 2018, the Russian leader and then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe agreed to intensify Russian-Japanese negotiations on the conclusion of a peace treaty based on the Joint Declaration of October 19, 1956. However, the countries have not yet come to an agreement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Russian sovereignty over the Kuriles, which has the appropriate international legal form, is beyond question.