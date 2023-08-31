Initiative takes place after Japan dumps waste from the plant into the ocean; China imposes embargo on imports of fish products

The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, shared a video this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) in which he appears eating fish from Fukushima to promote products from the region. Kishida and 3 of his ministers sat in the Japanese premier’s Tokyo office for a meal of what he called fish. “safe and delicious” – sole, octopus and sea bass sashimi – from Fukushima. On Aug. 24, Japan began dumping wastewater from damaged reactors at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in the northeast of the country by the 2011 tsunami into the Pacific Ocean. China suspended all imports of fish products from Japan in response to the dumping. .