According to the Japanese prime minister, the missiles also “endanger the security of our citizens”. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Thursday it was the first time Chinese missiles landed in Japan’s economic zone. Four of the missiles were said to have flown over Taiwan.

In total, China fired 11 ballistic missiles on Thursday, according to Taiwan as part of the major controversial military exercises around the island state. These posed no risk to Taiwan as they flew over the island high in the atmosphere.

The last time the world power fired missiles into Taiwanese waters was in 1996. The major military exercise began Thursday after Pelosi visited the island state and expressed support for Taiwan’s freedom. China sees Taiwan as a renegade province.

#Japanese #Prime #Minister #Chinese #missiles #problem #national #security