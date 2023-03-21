The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced today, Tuesday, that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.
The Japanese Kyodo news agency reported that the visit, which was not disclosed even before Kishida’s arrival in Kiev, comes a day after the Japanese prime minister met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi. It is rare for a Japanese leader to take an unannounced trip to a foreign country, according to Kyodo.
Kishida is expected to show Japan’s commitment to support Ukraine ahead of the G7 summit he will host in Hiroshima in May. Kishida and Zelensky are also expected to discuss Japanese support for reconstruction in Ukraine.
