05/20/2023 – 11:18 am

At the bilateral meeting held in Hiroshima for approximately an hour, on the margins of the G-7 summit, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, told President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that he will adopt visa exemption for Brazilians .

Kishida also announced a BRL 1 billion credit line aimed at the health sector, without, however, giving details of the format for granting the loan.

The host’s nod comes a week after the government resumed visa requirements for tourists from Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada. The rule already existed, it was changed by former President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019 and is now back in effect from October 1st on the principle of reciprocity. That is, Brazil will require the document because these same countries require a visa for Brazilian tourists.

“Prime Minister Kishida announced that the government of Japan would initiate procedures for the introduction of short-stay visa exemption for holders of ordinary Brazilian passports,” reads a statement from the Japanese government about the meeting with Lula.

Japan has been encouraging international travel by its citizens as a way to warm up the airline market, as well as expecting a boost from domestic tourism amid the weak yen against the dollar and the control of covid-19 across the globe.

According to a statement from the Japanese government, the two leaders pledged to work together to protect the environment and combat climate change. “Prime Minister Kishida expressed his hope for the advancement of tax reform in Brazil, stating that Japanese companies are also aware of this”, adds the text.

The defense of the Brazilian tax reform had already been made by the Chancellor of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira. Japanese businessmen also expressed the same opinion of optimism at a meeting in Tokyo with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

The BRL 1 billion credit line was confirmed in the Japanese statement, but without details. The Brazilian delegation also issued its position on this issue. “Prime Minister Kishida stated that Japan would soon issue a Japanese yen loan worth 30 billion yen [R$ 1 bilhão] to actively support health and other sectors in Brazil”, says the text.























