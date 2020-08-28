Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has officially announced his resignation. Reuters…

The reason for his departure is health problems: a disease that has long tormented the politician has worsened. He stated that he deeply apologizes for the inability to fulfill his duties and regrets that he did not achieve the conclusion of a peace treaty with Russia.

The probable successor of Abe is called the general secretary of the country’s government, Yoshihide Sugu.

The fact that the head of government is going to announce his resignation became known earlier on 28 August.

Due to the exacerbation of chronic intestinal disease, ulcerative colitis, he already left the post of prime minister in 2007 – a year after he first took over. In 2012, Abe won the election again and has headed the Japanese government ever since. He spent 2799 days as prime minister.