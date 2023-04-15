The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, resumed his electoral activities this Saturday (15), after being removed unharmed from an electoral act in the west of the country, shaken by an explosion – reported the local press.

A 24-year-old man from the Hyogo region (west) has been detained, Wakayama police told AFP.

“There was a loud explosion (…). The police are looking into the details, but I would like to apologize for worrying people and causing them trouble,” said Kishida, a few kilometers from the scene of the incident.

“Right now, an important campaign is taking place for our country, and we must work together and see it through to the end,” he added.

The prime minister is due to attend another public event in Chiba, near Tokyo, in the afternoon.

Kishida was in the port city of Saikazaki early on Saturday to support a local ruling party candidate and was preparing to address supporters when the incident occurred.

Several media outlets, including the Kyodo news agency, reported that an object resembling a “smoke bomb” had been released. Seconds later, a detonation was heard, and the place filled with white smoke.

NHK television broadcast footage of a person being held down by police as the crowd dispersed. Witnesses at the scene reported moments of panic.

“I ran frantically and then about ten seconds later there was a really loud noise and my son started crying. I was paralyzed, my heart is still beating very fast,” one woman told NHK.

“Someone shouted ‘to the culprit!’ or ‘they threw a bomb’, and everyone started running”, said a man to the same network.

– Murder of Abe –

“It is unfortunate that something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that is the foundation of democracy. It is an unforgivable atrocity,” ruling party election strategy chief Hiroshi Moriyama told NHK.

Security at election rallies in Japan can be relatively lax, as the country has strict gun laws and a low crime rate. But security around the politicians has tightened after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was shot during a campaign event in July 2022.

His alleged killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, is said to have shot him because of his ties to the Unification Church, a sect with important political connections. His mother donated so much money to the institution that the family went bankrupt.

Both the head of the National Police Agency and the local police chief resigned following the murder and an investigation that revealed “deficiencies” in the former Japanese leader’s security.

The incident in Wakayama coincides with Japan’s hosting of G7 ministerial summits in Sapporo (north) and Karuizawa, near Nagano (centre), ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima in May.