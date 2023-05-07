Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday (7) in Seoul that it pains him to think about the suffering of Koreans during Japanese colonization.

“My heart hurts because many people went through a very difficult and sad experience in the hostile environment at the time,” Kishida said after a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Asian neighbours, both key US allies, are at odds over historical issues linked to the brutal Japanese colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, which included sexual slavery and forced labor.

But South Korean President Yoon chose to put the differences aside and visited Tokyo in March for a first approach.

“It is my responsibility as Prime Minister of Japan to inherit and continue the efforts of our predecessors who have overcome difficult periods. And cooperate with South Korea, starting with President Yoon, to work with the future in mind,” added Kishida.

The attempts to resolve differences come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un steps up weapons development and testing.

In response, the United States and South Korea increased defense cooperation with a series of major military exercises, including two with Japanese participation.