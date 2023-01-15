In a press conference, the Japanese prime minister stated that the G7 must treat the issue of the Russian invasion as a challenge to international norms. The Japanese head of government met with President Joe Biden, who expressed his commitment to defending the Asian nation. Both countries ratified China as a strategic challenge as a common factor.

It was the conference that marked the end of the international tour that took him through several of the member nations of the group of the seven most powerful countries on the planet. The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, detailed this Saturday some key aspects of his journey, mainly to the preparations for the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

“In our coordination prior to the Hiroshima summit, the most important issue was, needless to say, the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which will soon be a year old,” he said. Kishida further stressed that what is happening in Ukraine is not only a European problem, but also “a challenge to the very norms and principles of the international community.”

In this regard, he noted that he agreed with the heads of state and government of the G7 to show “a firm will to maintain international order, based on the rule of law.” The Head of Government pointed out that the unity and cooperation of the Group will determine world trends.

Kishida called attention to the uncertainty that the world economy is going through. He mentioned the joint work between Tokyo and Washington to secure supply chains and semiconductors. However, he was not clear in his support for the restrictions announced last year by the White House on access to chips by China.

“In terms of concrete measures there is nothing I can say firmly today,” he said. “As far as Japan is concerned, we are going to think about how to handle this responsibly,” he concluded.

The meeting with Biden

On Friday, the prime minister held a meeting with US President Joe Biden, who expressed his “total commitment to the alliance and, most importantly, to the defense of Japan.” A boost to the security of the Asian nation before the risks that emerge in the area.

The United States’ message is clear: our investment in the US-Japan alliance is paying huge dividends – from national security to economic issues. And it will continue to do so for years to come. pic.twitter.com/ziRxuMILz6 —President Biden (@POTUS) January 13, 2023



And it is that the security challenges in Asia are well defined for Tokyo. It is no secret to anyone that the rise of the Chinese armed forces poses a threat. The Japanese leader cataloged China as a “central challenge” for his country and his host, in addition to the current belligerent position of North Korea.

Nor is the Russian invasion of Ukraine out of the formula. Despite the remoteness of the conflict, the land of the rising sun maintains a dispute with the Kremlin over the Kuril Islands and the current attitude of Moscow is worrying.

According to Kishida, “Japan and the United States are currently facing the most challenging and complex security environment in recent memory.” He also reaffirmed that both countries share the fundamental values ​​of democracy and the rule of law, so the role they must play in the international arena is “increasing.”

Apparently referring to the Taiwan issue, Fumio Kishida emphasized that if the unilateral change in status quo that was taking place were not questioned, something similar to what is happening in Ukraine would happen in Asia.

Changes in the Japanese military conception

In this sense, Japan announced last December an unprecedented plan in terms of its military conception. The proposed reforms will increase defense spending to 2% of the gross domestic product, which represents some 320,000 million dollars.

The project, to be developed in about five years, will have among its objectives to prepare the nation for a sustained conflict and the purchase of long-range missiles. According to Reuters, this step places Japan among the top three nations that spend the most on weapons, behind the United States and China.

According to the Japanese government, the creation of a reserve of ammunition and spare parts is also planned, which would expand the military transport capacity and put emphasis on the development of the necessary capabilities for cybernetic warfare. A strategy that has deterrence as its main weapon.

A message that shows peaceful Japan as a guarantor of not only its own interests, but also those of the Western allies.

Space cooperation between the mutual interests of Washington and Tokyo

The visit of the Japanese prime minister was also the occasion for the signing of a space cooperation treaty. The agreement was signed at NASA headquarters by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.







According to Blinken, the agreement will strengthen the partnership “in areas such as space research, technology and transportation, robotic missions on the lunar surface, climate-related missions” and the “shared ambition of seeing a Japanese astronaut on the moon.” surface” of the moon.

This week, the Secretary of State went further. In addition to ratifying the “greatest shared strategic challenge”, China declared that an attack in space would activate the mutual defense provision in the security treaty between its country and the Asian ally.

With Reuters and AP