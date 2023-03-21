Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has traveled to Ukraine for a surprise visit, where he will meet President Volodimir Zelensky on Tuesday, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Kishida “will directly convey to President Zelensky the respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people who, under his leadership, have risen up to defend their homeland, as well as the solidarity and strong support for Ukraine from Japan and the G7, chaired by Japan,” the statement added.

The Japanese head of government has been called to visit Ukraine as the host of this year’s Group of Seven summit. Kishida was the only G7 leader not to have visited Ukraine after US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to meet Zelensky in February.

The national network NHK said its journalists in Poland filmed a car with the prime minister in the town of Przemysl, from where other foreign rulers have taken the train to Ukraine.

“The motorcade entered the Przemysl station and parked in front of the platform used by international trains heading to Ukraine. Prime Minister Kishida disembarked from the first vehicle of the motorcade and boarded the last carriage of the train,” NHK added.

His visit comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping is holding talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. with the conflict in Ukraine on the agenda.

Japan announced a $5.5 billion financial aid offer to Ukraine in February, after providing emergency humanitarian and other assistance. Japan has so far offered no military backing because the country’s pacifist constitution limits the action of its armed forces to defensive tasks.

Kishida warned in a speech last year that “Today’s Ukraine could be tomorrow’s East Asia”amid concerns that China will invade Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory.

