Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has thanked India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Retweeting PM Modi’s tweet, he wrote that your warm words touched my heart. I congratulate you and hope that the partnership between India and Japan will grow further in the future. Let us know that Shinzo Abe had announced his resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Japan on ill health a few days ago. After which PM Modi tweeted and best wishes for his better health.In another tweet, Shinzo Abe wrote that we pray for Prime Minister Modi’s wishes. Apart from this, we also pray for further development of Japan-India relations. 65-year-old Shinzo Abe announced on Friday that he was planning to quit due to ill health. He has been battling ulcerative colitis (inflammatory bowel disease) for a long time. He is the longest serving Prime Minister in Japan.

Sad to know about the ill health of dear friend Shinzo Abe: Narendra Modi

What PM Modi tweeted

On 28 August, PM Modi wished the Japanese PM a speedy recovery. He tweeted that it was painful to hear about the ill health of my dear friend Shinzo Abe. In recent years, your efficient leadership and personal commitment has strengthened the partnership between India and Japan. I wish and pray for your recovery soon.

Dalai Lama prays for Abe’s quick recovery

Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama on Saturday prayed for the early recovery of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Tibetan spiritual master said that it is commendable that you (Abe) thought about the comprehensive good of the country and decided to leave the post of Prime Minister to focus on his treatment. I have great respect for your leadership and your dedication to serving others. I pray that your treatment is successful.