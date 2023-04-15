Japan – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was preparing to give a speech when he had to be evacuated due to an explosion. The president was unharmed, according to the Japanese authorities. The event occurred this Saturday (April 15) in the morning, during an electoral act. The alleged suspect was detained and charged with throwing a homemade cylindrical explosive device, according to local media.

After the detonation of an artifact, which local media describe as a “smoke bomb”, the Japanese head of government, Fumio Kishida, was protected by his security team, in the middle of a campaign activity that was scheduled in the port of Saikazaki from the city of Wakayama (in the west of the country).

The attacker, a 24-year-old man identified as Ryuji Kimura, was carrying a second explosive device, according to authorities. His motivations are still unknown.

According to the recorded images, the bomb corresponds to a tube bomb or a cylindrical homemade detonation device.

突然 、 投げ込ま た 銀色 の 筒。 近く い た 警護 の 官 官 、 手 に 持っ て い た で 押さえ 押さえ すぐ すぐ に 蹴り出し ます ます ます。。 ます ます ます ます。 ます ます ます ます。 ます ます ます ます ます ます ます ます。 そしてカバンを広げて盾にして岸田総理大臣を守っていました。 【瞬間の映像】筒状のもの投げ込まれ悲鳴 現場にいた人たちはhttps://t.co/k9Tuzf5Hj7#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/cLienND9hN — NHKニュース (@nhk_news) April 15, 2023 In this video broadcast by state television NHK, the cylinder is seen being thrown from the public.





“I saw that something was launched, but I was able to escape and at that time I could hear the explosion,” said the prime minister, who also indicated that despite the altercation “he will continue with his electoral acts scheduled for today and tomorrow,” in statements to a high official of his party collected by the state chain NHK.

In the images, taken and disseminated On NHK, a man, who was approximately 10 meters away, is seen throwing a metal pipe at Kishida’s back, who turns with his security personnel and looks at the ground before being evacuated in a hurry.







05:35 in focus © France24

A memory of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

This incident recalls the one that occurred in June 2022, when the video of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot in the city of Nara went around the world.

It should be noted that deaths by firearms in the island country are extremely rare, because the only weapons allowed for sale are shotguns and air rifles, pistols are prohibited. However, the manufacture of homemade explosive devices is a national security problem.

In the image, Tetsuya Yamagami is knocked down by one of the security agents present at the campaign site where Shinzo Abe was speaking before he was assassinated. Stock image. © AP – Katsuhiko Hirano

Traditionally, political rallies, common in Japan, have taken place in the streets without major security filters. In the time of parliamentary campaigns, as the country currently lives, these political activities multiply.

The Japanese prime minister indicated through his official Twitter account that his campaign activities will continue.

One arrested and many questions to answer

The Japanese authorities announced that the 24-year-old detainee, named Ryuji Kimura, was carrying another metal object in his backpack, which could be a second pipe bomb. At the moment, he is in police custody and his motivations have not yet been clarified.

The young man resided in the city of Kawanishi, in the west of the country, according to the driver’s license he had with him, since he would have refused to speak with the authorities, according to the details provided by the local media and the EFE agency.

和歌山と千葉で衆議院補欠選挙の応援演説を行いました。

本日 も 最後 演説 に 立つ ことができ た こと 、 警備 に 頂い た 皆さん 、 者 の 皆さん 、 集まっ て た 皆さん 、 そして そして ご と と 応援 し し て ください まし た 全て の 皆さん に 申し上げ 申し上げ

この大切な選挙を皆さんとともに守って参ります。 pic.twitter.com/jKdzQ3ssQB – 岸田文雄 (@kishida230) April 15, 2023 Through Twitter, the Japanese prime minister thanked his security team and promised to “secure” the by-elections to the House of Representatives.





This same weekend in Japan, meetings are being held with foreign ministers and ministers of the environment and energy from the G7 intergovernmental political forum, who were not affected by this incident.

However, several questions arise around security, access to chemicals for the manufacture of explosives, and radicalization trends.

With EFE, AP and local Japanese media.