Japanese PM Kishida confirms Zelensky will not personally attend G7 summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not personally attend the G7 (G7) summit, which will be held in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21. His words leads The Guardian.

The head of the Japanese government noted that the Ukrainian leader is going to join the meeting on Sunday via teleconference.

Earlier, the Kyodo agency reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part online in the G7 summit, which will be held in Hiroshima on Sunday, May 21.

Prior to this, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva admitted that Zelensky would personally take part in the summit. At the same time, he stressed that the possibility of a visit by the head of the republic to Japan would depend on the situation at the front.