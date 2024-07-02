Assassin’s Creed: Shadows It probably becomes Ubisoft’s most controversial title, and this has nothing to do with a launch full of bugs or a complicated development, but because of the inclusion of Yasuke, the co-protagonist of this installment, and who is not liked by many people. Although we have already heard many complaints from the western public, it was recently revealed that Japanese gamers want the French company to cancel Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Recently, the user known as Shimizu Toru created a petition on Change.org for Ubisoft to change the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows either, cancel this title completely. This is what he said about it:

“Throughout this story, Ubisoft continues to misinterpret the nature and role of the samurai. This is a grave insult to Japanese culture and history and could lead to Asian racism. We demand that Ubisoft immediately stop the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and show serious research and respect for Japanese history and culture.” Your signature is needed. Please sign this petition to let Ubisoft know the importance of cultural respect and historical accuracy.”

Toru, as well as multiple other people on the internet, have pointed out that Yasuke, who is based on his real counterpart, was not a samurai.but rather a retainer, a kind of samurai-like soldier without being one. In this way, many have accused Ubisoft of historical revisionism and forced diversity.

Since the game will be available this year, Ubisoft will not comply with this demand, even if more than 21 thousand people have already signed this petition. We remind you that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 15, 2024. In related topics, the title’s producer defends this installment. Similarly, here you can see the new gameplay of the game.

Author’s Note:

When we talk about historical figures, it’s very difficult to find a middle ground, especially when there isn’t much information available. Ubisoft most likely decided to make Yasuke a samurai so that he would be much more digestible for the general public. Not everyone is an expert in Japanese history and knows that it’s a holdover. At the end of the day, this is a work of fiction featuring a fictionalized version of a real person, something that isn’t new.

Via: Change.org