The famous Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away on March 28, at the age of 71, his official account on the social network Twitter reported today Sunday. The artist, one of the most famous pianists in contemporary music, was known for his talent, his constant experimentation, and also for the soundtracks of films such as The last Emperor (for which he received the Oscar in 1988), The Revenant, High Heels or Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, where he also appeared as an actor and exchanged an unforgettable kiss with David Bowie. The creator had announced last June that he had stage IV rectal cancer.

More information

“From now on, until my body gives out, I will probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary’,” Sakamoto concluded a text about 12, his new album, released just two months ago and conceived as his latest work. Because the creator was once again facing cancer — he announced in 2014 that he had one in the larynx — and he was aware that this time he was at a very advanced stage. He decided, however, that as long as he could, he would keep making music. And he framed his final record as a diary of his state of mind. They are, he says, instrumental “sketches” selected from among those that he began to improvise at his house when he had the strength and that he titles with the recording date, some in 2021 and others in 2022.

Founder of the famous Yellow Magic Orchestra, in Tokyo in the seventies, creator of the inaugural music at the Barcelona Olympic Games or ideologue of many contemporary sound trends, Sakamoto was devoted to the constant discovery of new melodies and sounds. And so it shows codathe documentary Dedicated to him by Stephen Nomura Schible, available on Filmin in Spain, where he also looks for connections between symphonies and nature and shares his most intimate reflections, as well as his firm anti-war and anti-nuclear convictions.

“I am not homely, but lazy. Since I hate airports, I prefer the warmth of home. And there I listen to everything, from medieval music to techno, African rhythms or sounds from the north and south poles. The only thing I can’t stand is him country. It seems that Kenny Rogers is an affable guy, but I will never have a record by him, he told EL PAÍS in 2009. Although two years later, in another talk with this newspaper, he assured: “Lately I have bought a lot of country and traditional Hawaiian, nothing to do with that of the hotels”. That same year, the book music will set you free (Altaïr) brought together the pianist’s memoirs, where he reviewed his childhood, the difficult relationship with his father, his bond with music and his career. “In general I don’t like to talk about my life because I express myself with my music and words are not needed,” he pointed out.

Born in Tokyo in 1952, the artist studied musical composition at the University of the Arts in the Japanese capital and in that period, at the beginning of the seventies, he began both to play and to write pieces for other artists, as the newspaper recalls. The Japan Times. Precisely from those first jobs he came into contact with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi. The trio formed the Yellow Magic Orchestra and became famous, first in Japan and then across the globe. Meanwhile, in 1978, the pianist also released his first solo album, Thousand Knives of Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Many more albums followed, and a career that for decades investigated in all areas of music, from orchestral compositions to bossa nova, including cinema. His concert in December last year, playing the piano, broadcast on streaming, became his last performance. The Japan Times reports that his record company issued a statement in which he recalled the maestro’s favorite phrase: “Ars longa, vita brevis”. That is, art is durable, life is short.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe