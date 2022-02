Box with ivermectin, one of the drugs used in the so-called “early treatment” of Covid-19.| Photo: Arquivo/Gazeta do Povo

Japanese pharmaceutical company Kowa announced on Monday that the drug ivermectin has shown an “antiviral effect” against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in joint non-clinical research. The group, which is working in partnership with Kitasato University – a medical university in Tokyo – did not provide further details.

The news about the possible effectiveness of ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19 was initially released by the international agency Reuters which, in a few minutes, changed the title and the title. original text, removing the reference to the term “efficacy” of the drug in phase three clinical trials. The change is indicated in the text, which states that clinical trials are, in fact, ongoing.

For now, the drug is not approved for the treatment of Covid-19 in Japan. In the United States, the FDA has also issued warnings against its use.