Kurumiya Takayoshi, Director of the Second Office in the Middle East Department of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the visit of His Excellency Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan to the UAE, will focus on strengthening cooperation relations in all fields, including the field of clean energy and confronting climate change, in addition to cooperation in the fields of advanced technologies, such as Aerospace, healthcare and startups.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Takayoshi expressed Japan’s aspiration to cooperate with the UAE to ensure the stability of energy supplies and prices, as Japan imports about 40% of its total oil needs from the UAE, while the UAE is the first Arab country to announce a plan to achieve zero carbon emissions. by 2050 and concurrently chaired the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The Japanese official praised the UAE as an economic center in the Middle East and concentrated its resources in areas such as industries that depend on knowledge concepts, in addition to its efforts in distance learning, pointing to the UAE’s presence, which is strengthening on the international scene, as it occupies a non-permanent seat in the Council of Ministers. Security and stressed that Japan is working on continuous cooperation with the UAE in international forums.

Takayoshi stressed that the relations between the UAE and Japan are getting deeper, referring in this regard to cooperation in the field of aviation and space, expressing Japan’s aspiration during the visit to hold several meetings to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, tourism and agriculture.

On Japan’s vision of the COP28 climate conference, he explained that the visit will address climate change issues, indicating that Japan is determined to work with the UAE to make the climate conference a success.

Takayoshi said that the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to the Gulf region aims, in general, to strengthen economic cooperation in addition to developing diplomatic relations with its countries, referring to the Japanese government’s desire to increase the number of students studying in Japan and to enhance exchanges in the field of education and scientific research.