Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Japanese official: Canceling the Tokyo Olympics is possible

by admin
April 15, 2021
in World
0



A ruling party official in Japan said today, Thursday, that canceling the Tokyo Olympics is possible if the situation of the Corona virus becomes more difficult as the country is exposed to a fourth wave of infection less than a hundred days before the start of the tournament.
“If it is impossible to establish it, we must stop,” Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party, told TBS television.
Nikai added that canceling the Olympics is possible, “definitely. If the Olympics were to cause infection, then what would the significance of the Olympics be?”
The Tokyo Olympics was postponed from last year due to the Corona virus pandemic, and it will be held this year without the presence of fans from outside Japan.
Japan is suffering under the weight of an increase in cases of Covid-19 infection after the government ended the state of emergency in Tokyo, while Osaka recorded a record number of injuries.
The government is pressing to continue preparations less than a hundred days before the tournament opens on July 23 by maintaining social distancing and restrictions on fans at the games.
Opinion polls indicate that the Japanese are not welcome to hold the tournament.

Source: Agencies

.
#Japanese #official #Canceling #Tokyo #Olympics

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The crew of the ship captured in the Gulf of Guinea released a month later

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.