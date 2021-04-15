Japanese official: Canceling the Tokyo Olympics is possible

A ruling party official in Japan said today, Thursday, that canceling the Tokyo Olympics is possible if the situation of the Corona virus becomes more difficult as the country is exposed to a fourth wave of infection less than a hundred days before the start of the tournament.

“If it is impossible to establish it, we must stop,” Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party, told TBS television.

Nikai added that canceling the Olympics is possible, “definitely. If the Olympics were to cause infection, then what would the significance of the Olympics be?”

The Tokyo Olympics was postponed from last year due to the Corona virus pandemic, and it will be held this year without the presence of fans from outside Japan.

Japan is suffering under the weight of an increase in cases of Covid-19 infection after the government ended the state of emergency in Tokyo, while Osaka recorded a record number of injuries.

The government is pressing to continue preparations less than a hundred days before the tournament opens on July 23 by maintaining social distancing and restrictions on fans at the games.

Opinion polls indicate that the Japanese are not welcome to hold the tournament.