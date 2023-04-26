SoraNews24: Kobe noodle shop owner shot to death turns out to be yakuza boss

The owner of a ramen noodle shop in the Japanese city of Kobe, who was shot dead in his own place, turned out to be the boss yakuza. About it informs SoraNews24.

57-year-old Manabu Yojima was found by an employee of the establishment who went shopping. The victim was lying in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

As it turned out, in his spare time from cooking noodles, the victim headed the local branch of the yakuza. Investigators believe the murder may be related to infighting between opposing gangs.

Related materials:

There is no information about the suspects yet. Whether the restaurant will continue to operate after the incident is not specified.

Earlier it was reported that the boss of the mafia group escaped from a maximum security prison in Sardinia. Italian mobster Marco Raduano was able to escape with the help of tied sheets.