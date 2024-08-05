Markets around the world are under pressure from weak US jobs data, which has raised recession fears.

O Nikkei 225the Tokyo Stock Exchange stock market index, closed down 4,451.28 points (-12.40%) this Monday (5 August 2024), at 31,458.42. Markets around the world are under pressure from weak US employment data, which has raised fears of a recession. The unemployment rate in the country stood at 4.3% – a figure 0.2 percentage points higher than that recorded in June (4.1%). Japan is still facing the repercussions of the BoJ (Bank of Japan) last week. The agency raised the country’s short-term interest rate to 0.25%, making it positive for the first time in more than 8 years. Another recent measure adopted by the Japanese monetary authority was the purchase of yen to balance the currency’s exchange rate with the dollar.

