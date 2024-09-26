Yomiuri: Japanese destroyer passes Taiwan Strait for the first time to signal China

The Japanese Self-Defense Forces’ destroyer Sazanami has conducted its first patrol in the Taiwan Strait, a move intended to send a signal to China that attempts to restrict shipping in the area and violate Japanese airspace are unacceptable, according to sources in the Japanese Defense Ministry. reports Yomiuri newspaper.

At the same time, warships from Australia and New Zealand also passed through the Taiwan Strait, and will later take part in joint exercises with Japanese sailors in the South China Sea.

Earlier it became known that a Chinese military reconnaissance aircraft violated Japanese airspace during a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

In addition, China also violated Japanese airspace by launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead into the open waters of the Pacific Ocean. The Chinese Defense Ministry stressed that the missile launch complied with international law and was not aimed at any country.