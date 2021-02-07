Japanese nationalists staged a protest at the Russian embassy. Reported by RIA News…

It is noted that the demarche took place at the representative office of the Russian Federation in Tokyo. The activists drove around in minibuses the quarter where the institution is located. They broadcast marching music and chanted nationalist slogans over the loudspeaker.

Ultra-right organizations carried out this action on the “day of the northern territories”. This is how Japan calls the individual Kuril Islands, the return of which it demands from Russia.

On the same day, February 7, the annual “national convention for the return of the” northern territories “was held. During the meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi spoke about the strategy of negotiations with Russia on the Kuril Islands.