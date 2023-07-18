Six years have passed since the launch of Nier: Automata, and since then, fans have not stopped asking its developers for some kind of sequel to their characters. However, it seems that Square Enix and Platinum Games They do not have among their plans to put the android back into action 2B and his friend named 9S.

However, there are people who continue to keep the franchise alive, we have been able to see that in realistic illustrations, or even covers of the music that remains far beyond the timeless. This also goes for cosplayer users, since recently the Japanese known as c-chann-pp in instagram has shared his own tribute to the video game.

Check the photos:

It is worth mentioning that the saga has not been forgotten, since almost a year ago the version of Nintendo switches, so there could already be something in the planning regarding sequels. Similarly, few clues have been released that could indicate a sequel, but it may be that the wait to see something new is until the end. 2024.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: It is certainly a game that will never lose its relevance, so the sequel is something that many fans look forward to. However, Square Enix is ​​offering a lot for now, so waiting isn’t going to be the biggest torture.