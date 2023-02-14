Last year, Spy x Family took the anime community by storm. Overnight, millions of people became fans of the Forger family. They each have a favorite member, be it Anya or Loid. However, it is Yor who has attracted the attention of multiple modelswhich have decided to carry out a series of cosplays.

This is the case of Mingmihoo, a model from Japan, who recently shared a Yor Forger cosplay, where we can see her wearing the classic red sweater with black stockingsclothing that has conquered the hearts of all fans of this anime and manga.

Mingmihoo’s work is inspired by the first chapters of the anime, since in the second part of the first season we can see Yor with a much bigger wardrobe, and Those who are familiar with the manga know that this character changes clothes constantly.

We remind you that a second season, as well as a movie Spy x Family are already in development, and we will have more information about these projects later this year. On related topics, you can learn more about this anime here.

Spy x Family It’s a good anime and manga. Although the first chapters may feel somewhat simple, the work has a charisma that is capable of conquering all those who give it a chance. I only hope that in the future we will see more arcs, like the most recent manga, or the cruise, and fewer chapters on the life of this family.

Via: mingmihoo