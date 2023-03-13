The world of cosplay is one that is growing gradually, that is precisely because there are currently many fans of various franchises, be it anime, series, video games and more. And clearly, the series that has generated the most recreations in terms of costumes is dragonball, since their characters lend themselves to this type of action.

That has led some artists to bring their favorite characters to real life, and that’s why we’ve already seen recreations of Goku, Bulma, Trunksamong others loved by the fanatical audience of the work of Akira Toriyama. And precisely, the Instagram model, Seracross, has brought us a quite realistic version of what the Android Number 18.

Here the image:

For those who are a bit lost, the Android 18 is a character that was important in the second strong saga of Dragon Ball Z, being a fighter who easily surpassed warriors like Vegeta. However, as time went by she became somewhat more secondary, only until she was selected for the tournament of power in Super.

It is worth mentioning that there are more photographs of seracross with this cosplay, only that they are exclusive to their payment platform, so if you want to show support, we suggest you enter it. Many of these artists make a living from this business, so fans are always welcome to contribute to these ventures.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: The truth is, this cosplay has turned out very well, and as it says in the title, it looks really realistic to the work. And it is that the others that have been made are seen as more human and not so much attached to it as if it were a machine.