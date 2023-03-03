the world of cosplay It’s really big, since today there are many artists who make their own costumes to show their fandom for a particular anime franchise. And precisely, the saga of My Dress Up Darling It is taking a lot of strength, so the followers were not going to miss the opportunity to pay their tributes.

So the cosplayer from Japan who is called as scarsnanashared on his instagram account, an image where he is interpreting neither more nor less than Marin Kitagawa, one of the most beloved characters of said anime. This has led fans to comment on how similar they are, either in the physical part, and of course, with the making of the suit.

This is the synopsis of My Dress Up Darling:

How Wakana Gojo finds in Marin, a lover of cosplay and anime and incapable of making his own costumes, the motivation not to give up and fight for his dreams, to one day be his grandfather’s successor as a doll maker. Twelve episodes were enough to hook the most loyal fans of this genre.

Remember that this series is available in anime and manga format.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: These types of costumes are already something normal in the life of anime trends, so it has already become work for some people. Personally I don’t know much about My Dress-Up Darling but it looks interesting.