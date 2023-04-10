love for anime demon slayer has returned in a rampant way, this is because the third season of the work that fans have been waiting for has recently begun to premiere. And it is obvious that said fanaticism was going to be reflected in different types of tributes, that is where we have fanarts and especially cosplay ones.

So the instagram model known as chocolatecos0 has presented us with a new costume inspired by Mitsuri Kanroji, one of the characters that will take more prominence next to his own Tanjiro. The first of these images has been shared on his personal account, making it clear that he is quite a fan of this work that has managed to captivate the public.

Here the image:

It is worth mentioning, that this is also a job for the model, so in order to have full access to the whole cosplay session, the follower must subscribe to her channels like Patreon. Furthermore, it not only has characters from demon slayer, but of other important franchises such as evangelion, nier automata, and some more that will be to your liking.

Remember that currently demon slayer is being broadcast on crunchyroll with weekly episodes.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: This type of business is increasingly common in the world, and it is that they are also invited to different conventions to sell their prints with autograph included. We’ll see if the new season of the series meets expectations.