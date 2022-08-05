After a month of waiting, the manga of one piece returned a couple of weeks ago, and fans of Eiichirō Oda’s work are more than happy. One of these people is Hane Ame, a Japanese model who has decided to give Nicor ​​Robin a new life with a fantastic cosplay.

Recently, Hane Ame, who has won the hearts of thousands of fans thanks to her erotic cosplays of various anime characters, shared a photo of his new set focused on Nico Robinone of the most loved characters in all one pieceand a member of Luffy’s crew.

If you are interested in this work, or any of the other Hane Ame cosplays, the model shares her work through patreonwhere you have several subscription options that give you access to various content, or you can buy the photos directly from your website official.

Via: Hane Ame